The first G20 foreign ministers meeting began in New Delhi, India, with the invasion of Ukraine as one of the central axes of the talks between the foreign ministers, and the tensions between China, Russia and the United States also on the table.

“I hope your meeting today will reflect the spirit of coming together to achieve common and concrete goals,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a video message at the opening of the sessions.

The search for consensus among the group, made up of the main economies, including the US, Russia and China, and the most emerging countries, to give a unanimous answer on the war in Ukraine is key for the G20, which has already failed on previous occasions to reach a joint agreement.

“Russia has to feel the pressure” from the world to end the conflict, he told EFE a senior European Union official, who requested anonymity.

The G20 Foreign Ministers meeting takes place in New Delhi under the Indian presidency.

The source said that Western countries will seek a joint agreement that condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, although he acknowledged that it will be a difficult task because “Russia is receiving strong support from China.”

Already in the southern city of Bangalore, when the G20 finance ministers met last week to coincide with the anniversary of the start of the conflict, Beijing supported Moscow in its refusal to sign an agreement condemning the war.

India hopes that other relevant issues including energy and food security generated by the global crisis as well as the challenges of combating terrorism will also make progress in the discussions.

This is how he aspires to create a consensus around the G20 and also become “the voice of the global south” at a critical moment due to the indebtedness of several countries deeply impacted by the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting will be attended by the Chinese foreign chief, Qin Gang, the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken; and the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov.



The friction between Washington and Beijing, exacerbated after the recent tensions over the demolition of the Chinese surveillance balloon and the announcement by the White House to prohibit the use of the TikTok application among its officials, will also be in the background at the meetings in New Delhi.

