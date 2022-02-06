Futsal | Portugal tough on futsal – Russia bowed to European Championship final with two goals

Portugal renewed its four-year-old European Championship.

Portugal has firmly grasped the futsal scepter of men in the world and especially in Europe. Portugal defeated Russia 4-2 and new European Championship four years ago in the European Championship finals in Amsterdam on Sunday.

In addition to the two European Championship gold medals, Portugal holds the world championship from last year.

Russia moved to the final in less than 13 minutes Anton Sokolovin and Andrei Afanasyevin paints to 2-0 lead. The rise of Portugal gave a foretaste Tomas Paco reducing the opening half-life to 1-2.

Andre Coelho led Portugal’s 3–2 lead in the second half with consecutive goals. Pany Varela hit the ball with a second before the end 4-2 as Russia sought a draw with a flying goalkeeper.

In the European Championship semi-finals and semi-finals, Portugal defeated Finland and Spain both 3–2.