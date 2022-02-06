Monday, February 7, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Futsal | Portugal tough on futsal – Russia bowed to European Championship final with two goals

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 6, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Portugal renewed its four-year-old European Championship.

Portugal has firmly grasped the futsal scepter of men in the world and especially in Europe. Portugal defeated Russia 4-2 and new European Championship four years ago in the European Championship finals in Amsterdam on Sunday.

In addition to the two European Championship gold medals, Portugal holds the world championship from last year.

Russia moved to the final in less than 13 minutes Anton Sokolovin and Andrei Afanasyevin paints to 2-0 lead. The rise of Portugal gave a foretaste Tomas Paco reducing the opening half-life to 1-2.

Andre Coelho led Portugal’s 3–2 lead in the second half with consecutive goals. Pany Varela hit the ball with a second before the end 4-2 as Russia sought a draw with a flying goalkeeper.

In the European Championship semi-finals and semi-finals, Portugal defeated Finland and Spain both 3–2.

#Futsal #Portugal #tough #futsal #Russia #bowed #European #Championship #final #goals

See also  Sexual offenses The Olympic swimming winner is suspected of raping a child
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The five errors of interpretation of the new regulations | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.