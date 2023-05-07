Reforms, appointments, ad personam laws: it’s total confrontation. Conte on violence no Vax a half hour more: “I received death threats”

Appointmentsreforms, ad personam laws, spoil system, no-vax violence and alliances on the Left: the pentastellato leader Joseph Contefrom the stage of a rally that took place today in Rome and from the studios of Viale Mazzini, guest a Half an hour more on Rai 3 by Lucia Annunziata, does not mince words, neither with the government nor with the dem allies, in view of the political confrontation of Tuesday 9 May. On the first point, Conte said: “It doesn’t seem to me that the government is in trouble with the appointments: expresses a bulimia of names which frankly is absolutely reprehensible. There is the spoil system and in my opinion it is a correct system in the sense that when a government takes office there are some public offices that must have a consonance with the current executive”.

According to the M5s leader, however, “it is going further and after the disastrous Berlusconi season ad personam laws, contra personam laws are being introduced and even those positions that should be removed from the spoil system, such as INPS and Inail, are instead vulgarly attacked with ad hoc rules”. The pentastellato leader highlighted that “some positions public works, especially if carried out well, should be managed in their autonomy”.

Reforms, Conte: “We 5S are unwilling to overturn the constitutional order”

On the second key point, i.e. the reforms, the grillino leader explained: “I am clearly saying that we are not available to overturn the constitutional structure”. Tuesday 9 May “we’re going to listen, but aWe have very clear ideas and we believe we can make a contribution if we want to discuss how to improve the efficiency of government authority and action”. The pentastellato leader underlined that “there are some dysfunctions that we have noticed for some time now” and that “it is not the first time that a season of constitutional reforms has been attempted”. When asked by journalists about the Movement’s position on the direct election of the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister, Conte replied: “Allow us to sit down at the table to understand first of all what the proposals will be, because even without wanting to anticipate, I seem to understand That in the majority there are many options and there is not yet convergence on one perspective in particular. “Certainly, however, looking around the world at the various systems, added Conte, direct elections are not decisive for stability, for example of government structures, it is indubitable”.

Conte bans alliance with Pd: “There are no conditions”

On the third key point, i.e. the alliances, Conte explained as a guest on Rai 3 at Half an hour more: “There is no concrete perspective for a confederation, a structural alliance. For us it is good. As progressive forces we we wage frontier battles, for example on the minimum wage, we continue on our way. Convergence must be based on shared objectives: there must not be a downward compromise”. “We will certainly sit down at the table and listen to what is proposed to us. But we immediately clarify that this table arises from a shared diagnosis, and then we intervene to bring the remedies. Leaks forward in this context seem very insidious to me”.

“On some issues such as the minimum wage, the Democratic Party is reaching positions that we already had for some timeindeed they are our workhorses. On other positions we have not registered an effective change, such as on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and also as regards eco-sustainable technologies, I am talking about incinerators which are banned for us”.

Finally, space for violence no Vax. “The police did what they could“, the attacker “approached pretending to shake my hand. It is an unacceptable gesture. When dissent leads to physical aggression it is regrettable”, explained Conte. “I have also received death threats, I think that the reality in a country is very complex, very articulated”, he added.

