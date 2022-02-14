VideoRadio station FunX has decided not to play music by Lil Kleine for the time being. That is what a spokesperson for the NPO said. The reason for not including the rapper’s music in the playlist for the time being is his arrest on suspicion of assault.











“Once again, news about an artist causes strong reactions from our audience and that is why we have decided, in consultation with the broadcasters, not to include Lil Kleine’s music in the playlists of NPO FunX for the time being,” a spokesperson told this site. know.

FunX is an indispensable channel for artists from the urban scene, Vincent Patty, rapper and founder of hip-hop label Noah’s Ark, said earlier in conversation with this site. Music by, among others, Lil Kleine, Ronnie Flex, Broederliefde and other rappers was often first played on the radio station, which is mainly aimed at people between 15 and 35 years old. See also How did Putin benefit from visiting China? .. Deals worth billions and 3 crises erupt

Other radio stations such as NPO 3FM, Radio 538 and Slam! had no music by Lil Kleine on their playlist anyway because of other listening audiences. Last week, the rapper was a guest at The evening circus from Slam! to play a live version of Boys from squarefrom his new album Ibiza Stories† A spokesperson for the channel says that there are no promotional activities planned for the time being with Jorik Scholten, as Lil Kleine is really called.

The rapper was arrested last night on suspicion of assault, two days after he was sentenced by a judge to 120 hours of community service for kicking a man in a nightclub. Images are circulating on social media, in which it seems that Lil Kleine is pulling a woman – possibly his girlfriend Jaimie Vaes – by her hair from the car.

The management of Lil Kleine and Jaimie Vaes announced yesterday that they had seen the images. †[We hebben] close contact with both and [zullen] come up with a more detailed explanation later. No comment will be made until further notice. For now, we ask the family to leave it alone.” Management could not say what exactly happened. Scholtens lawyer Nienke Hoogervorst has not yet responded. See also Republicans censor coreligionists participating in the January 6 investigation

The images – dark and without sound – caused shocked reactions among many well-known Dutch people. Jim Bakkum, Anouk, Olcay Gulsen, Kim Feenstra, Laura Jansen and Miljuschka Witzenhausen made themselves heard. The latter wrote on Instagram: ‘We cannot spare this. We knew last time. But we had no images of the moment,” she referred to the earlier much-discussed incident between the rapper and Vaes in Ibiza. ‘Now we see. I hope this ends well and quickly. Because this isn’t okay.’

