Cícero Dias will be president and Regina Dias will be director of Security for the government employee pension fund

O Funpresp, the federal government’s public employee pension fund, announced this Friday (10.Nov.2023) the choice of the new president: Cícero Dias. He is the fund’s current Security Director.

Regina Célia Dias was chosen as Security Director. She is president of DF-Previcom, fund for civil servants of the Government of the Federal District. The 2 went through a selection process open to interested parties who met the requirements, including being a Funpresp participant.

Both Cícero Dias and Regina Célia Dias will need authorization from the Previc (National Superintendence of Complementary Pensions) for the positions. They will have a mandate of 4 years from the date they begin working in their new roles.

Funpresp has 106.4 thousand participants. Total equity is R$8.3 billion.