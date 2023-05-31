Giovanna Russo, Deputy Director of the Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine of the University of Catania also spoke at the Coehar annual conference, underlining how: “The Coehar Study Center represents the university’s functions and missions in an admirable way”

“Today is a very important moment to understand the importance of risk prevention and reduction issues, which must have a crucial effect on society. An important issue to be tackled from many points of view and which requires multidisciplinary experience and skills”. As Francesca Longo, pro-rector of the University of Cataniaat the opening of the works of the Coehar’s annual conference (Center of Excellence for the acceleration of harm reduction) on the reduction of harm from smoking, organized in Catania on the occasion of the “No tobacco day 2023”.

“The Coehar Study Center represents the university’s functions and missions in an admirable way – underlines Giovanna Russo, deputy director of the Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine of the University of Catania – It attracts resources, carries out training and research, activates national and international collaborations, deals with the prevention and reduction of damage from smoking. I hope that the center continues to work as well as it has done so far”.