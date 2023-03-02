Fulvia Benavides takes office as Colombian consul in Caracas

After months of waiting and several calls for attention from the ambassador of Colombia in Caracas, Armando Benedetti, this Wednesday took office Fulvia Benavides as consul in the Venezuelan capital.

However, the personnel for the Caracas consulate have not yet arrived. According to Benedetti, 14 people would be missing to complete the team at the diplomatic headquarters located in the Chacaito sector.

The care of Colombians in Venezuela is a matter pending before the consulate. Issuance of passports, diligence of university degrees, IDs and accompaniment to citizens are part of the tasks of the headquarters, which has been closed since 2019 when both countries broke their relations.

At the beginning of February, EL TIEMPO revealed that together with Benavides they will be Hans of Francescowho will take over as first secretary, and Natalia Herrera, who will hold the position of third secretary, being the first mission that Herrera assumes.

In that consulate -of the 15 that existed in Venezuela- 16 officials workbut for the moment these three have been appointed, recalled a source who spoke with this newspaper, indicating that this is due to the fact that in the government of President Iván Duque “he thought that relations would not be restored” and “the positions were assigned to other countries”.

It still remains to be known when the official activities of the consulate will begin.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS