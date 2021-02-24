His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, sent a cable of congratulations to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the occasion of the National Day and the anniversary of the liberation of his country.

His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, sent two similar congratulatory telegrams to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.