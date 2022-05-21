THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, May 21, 2022, 09:48



Two earthquakes were noted during the early hours of this Saturday in the municipality of Fuente Álamo. The first earthquake occurred at 4:02 a.m. and the second followed just a minute later, according to the National Geographic Institute on its website. In addition, both were recorded to the north of the municipality, between the district of Cuevas de Reyllo and the Sierra de Carrascoy.

The first tremor was 2.1 degrees, while the next tremor rose slightly to 2.4. On the other hand, the epicenter was located at a depth of 11 and 12 kilometers respectively. This week other tremors were recorded in the Region of Murcia. During Thursday night and Friday morning, two earthquakes shook Molina, Lorquí and Aledo.