Mexico.- The fuels in Mexico woke up this Friday with a national average price of $22.52 pesos per liter of Magna gasoline, $23.34 pesos per liter of Premium and $23.03 for diesel, according to the portal of GasolinaMX.

Gasoline prices tend to vary from one region of the country to another due to factors such as distribution and logistics costs, international oil prices, taxes and geographic location.

That is why we present below a list with the prices per liter of gasoline and diesel by states of Mexico, with the general rates of this April 22, 2022.

fuel price today

Mexico City (CDMX):

Magna 22.08

Premium 24.15

Diesel 23.17

Magna 22.06

Premium 24.05

Diesel 23.19

Magna 22.1

Premium 23.79

Diesel 24.43

Great 22.52

Premium 24.87

Diesel 23.02

Great 19.12

Premium 20.91

Diesel 22.61

Great 20.23

Premium 22.31

Diesel 23.15

Great 21.15

Premium 23.35

Diesel 21.93

Magna 21.8

Premium 23.5

Diesel 23.16

Great 21.76

Premium 23.65

Diesel 23.14

Great 21.43

Premium 23.76

Diesel 22.63

Great 20.92

Premium 22.78

Diesel 22.42

State of Mexico (Edomex):

Great 21.46

Premium 23.49

Diesel 22.74

magna 21

Premium 22.81

Diesel 22.43

Great 21.23

Premium 22.9

Diesel 22.79

Magna 22.03

Premium 23.57

Diesel 23.6

Great 20.65

Premium 22.2

Diesel 22.14

Great 22.44

Premium 23.5

Diesel 23.68

If you want to know the price of fuel in your city, you can do it through the official website of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).