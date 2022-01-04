Guido Angelozzi, sporting director of Frosinone, spoke to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss Naples to talk about their little gem, the defender Cats, also approached to the De Laurentiis club.

“I confirm that Cats like Napoli and the other Serie A teams, he has many suitors. When I saw him play in retirement after taking him from Pro Patria, I immediately realized that he was a very strong player, I didn’t expect it.

I don’t want to exaggerate, but in my opinion Gatti has the physicality of Bonucci and the feet of Chiellini. He also has great technical skills, not only athletic: he can absolutely play in Serie A. I am convinced that he will have a great career, he will also arrive in the national team “.

January 4, 2022 (change January 4, 2022 | 15:10)

