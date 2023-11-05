Among the rumors, in recent hours a couple of pieces of news have emerged, obviously unconfirmed, which would report new partnerships between FromSoftware and PlayStationespecially with a Bloodborne movie in the works at Sony and a new one game exclusively on PS5.
The first question appears more detailed: based on what emerged from the leaker “DanielRPK”, it seems that a Bloodborne film is in production by Sony with Lorenzo di Bonaventurapreviously responsible for films like Transformers, GI Joe, Jack Ryan and more.
The screenwriter at work would be Darren Lemke, also author of The Wheel of Time, Shazam! and other titles. The film would be in the productions of PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures and would take the story, characters and setting from the PS4 game.
Rumors of a PS5 exclusive game
Within the discussion on this rumor within the ResetEra forum then another rumor emerged: user Brazil reported that a videogame project would also be added to this collaboration, given that FromSoftware would be developing a game for PS5 exclusively.
The user in question would be considered some sort of insider within the forum and therefore taken into consideration for alleged proven connections with some industry representatives, but honestly everything remains a simple rumor with little foundation, for the moment.
In fact, the idea of a FromSoftware exclusive on PS5 cannot be ruled out at all, also considering the connections between Sony and Kadokawa, but everything remains to be completely confirmed. As for FromSoftware, in the last few hours another rumor has also emerged regarding the dimensions of Shadow of the Erdtree.
