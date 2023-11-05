Among the rumors, in recent hours a couple of pieces of news have emerged, obviously unconfirmed, which would report new partnerships between FromSoftware and PlayStationespecially with a Bloodborne movie in the works at Sony and a new one game exclusively on PS5.

The first question appears more detailed: based on what emerged from the leaker “DanielRPK”, it seems that a Bloodborne film is in production by Sony with Lorenzo di Bonaventurapreviously responsible for films like Transformers, GI Joe, Jack Ryan and more.

The screenwriter at work would be Darren Lemke, also author of The Wheel of Time, Shazam! and other titles. The film would be in the productions of PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures and would take the story, characters and setting from the PS4 game.