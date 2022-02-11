New Lion.- Mariana Rodriguez Cantuwife of the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel Garcia and president of the “AMAR” office, entered the world of journalism and published his first article in the American newspaper, TI have Washington Post in which he exposed the problems of the adoption in Mexico.

The text was published this Thursday and is named “The difficult path of adoption in Mexico”, where through 14 paragraphs, Mariana Rodríguez lamented the abuses that exist against minors who, by chance of fate, remain in foster homes until they are adopted or, in their case, they reach the age of majority.

“In shelters in Mexico there are thousands of girls and boys who have lived through terrible stories. Month-old babies who are abandoned and who cannot be adopted because there is no signed consent,” mentions Mariana Rodríguez at the beginning of her article.

In the publication, the owner of “AMAR” Nuevo León recalled that many of these children have suffered sexual abuse, while others came to this situation because their parents are imprisoned by drug traffickers or are homeless.

Rodríguez Cantú pointed out that this situation can raise many questions about “what happens to these children”, and although they are not always answered, the problem remains there.

“I wanted to start by telling the stories of the girls and boys who live in foster homes, survivors who, in most cases, in addition to being abandoned, have been victims of violence and abuse,” Mariana mentions and after that she explains that in Mexico there are more than 30,000 children and adolescents in foster homes waiting to be adopted.

Regarding this, he explained that in Nuevo León there are 28 children with the possibility of being adopted, of which 16 are in the process of family integration, 12 are still waiting for a family, while others suffer from some disability or have been returned in this process of integration.

Mariana lamented this situation and mentioned that change must come from society and pointed out that federal laws also need a change so that the best can be given to the little ones according to their case.

“We have to eliminate legal loopholes and make adoption procedures simpler, because despite the fact that foster homes are there to protect girls and boys in every way, a long stay harms their development,” lamented Mariana Rodríguez.