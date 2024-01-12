Talent comes in different forms. From players who give their all on the field, to actors who give their all in front of the cameras. And it seems that now, the legend of colombian soccer, Bonner Mosquerahas proven to be capable of standing out in both areas.

Remembered for his role as a front-line midfielder and central defender in the equipment Millionairesfrom Bogotá, now the former soccer player shone again thanks to his role in the soap opera 'Arelys Henao, I sing so as not to cry'.

The former midfielder, who was also with Colombia selection, appeared embodying a soccer coach who trains Miguel Henaoson of the Colombian popular music singer, Arelys Henao.

But his performance was justified, as it is worth remembering that since he retired he worked as a coach in the minor divisions of the blue team, and then became technical assistant to the Uruguayan Martín Lasarte.

Currently, it has a sports school in the department of crashed along with the former athlete Osman Lopez.

Along with this, it is highlighted that he studied sports business administration, he has an MBA degree in sports entity administration from the Real Madrid University School. In addition, she has a diploma in sports management from the Sergio Arboleda University.

But before reaching that point, Mosquera enjoyed great fame and popularity for just over a decade, as he played with Millonarios from 1992 to 2006.

His name grew as he was seen on the field. In fact, data indicates that he played approximately 50 games per season.

In addition, he played with the National Team 12 games in total, specifically in the years of 1995, 1999 and 2000.

