Like every week, Netflix changes its content and a few days ago it launched “From scratch”, an eight-part series starring Zoe Saldana and Eugenio Mastrandrea. With romance as one of the most watched genres in streaming, this time love will come into play.

“From scratch”, in its original name, follows the love story of Amy Wheeler (Saldaña), an American student who arrives in Italy, and Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), a Sicilian chef. After meeting and falling in love, both will have to face challenges and unforeseen events, in which their cultural origins will be an important point in their problems.

The biggest challenge that Lino and Amy have to face is health, since Lino is diagnosed with cancer. The relationship enters a difficult moment after the chef’s medical complications. With Lino’s liver in bad shape, he decides to leave the hospital.

After spending happy moments with his wife and daughter, the young man dies. As promised, Amy takes Lino’s ashes to Sicily, and thus realizes how happy her family partner was.

The real story behind “From scratch”

the Netflix series “From scratch” is inspired by the memoir “From scratch: a memoir of love, Sicily, and finding home” by Tembi Locke.

With various names and moments changed for the Netflix adaptation, the book exposes the true story of Tembi, who moved to Italy to study. In the middle of the trip she fell in love with her future husband, Rosario ‘Saro’ Gullo. After getting married in 1995, they both adopt a girl named Zoela.

“From scratch a memoir of love, Sicily, and finding home” by Tembi Locke. Photo: Amazon

As in the series, the lives of Tembi and Saro changed in 2002, when Gullo was diagnosed with a cancer called Leiomyosarcoma, which affects the intestines, stomach, bladder and blood vessels. After 10 years of treatment and more than one up and down in their relationship, she passed away in 2012.

Zoe Saldaña and Tembekile ‘Tembi’ Locke, author of “From scratch.” Photo: Netflix

