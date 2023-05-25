A few days ago, the club announced the departure of 4 stars, namely Brazilian Roberto Firmino, Guinean Naby Keita, Englishmen James Milner and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, at the end of the current season.

“One of the best things about football is that we get to meet and share moments with great teammates,” Salah said on Twitter.

And he added, “Firmino, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, we will miss them … I hope that fate gives us the opportunity to meet again.”

Liverpool will play their last match of the season next Sunday night, when they head south to face bottom-placed Southampton in the English Premier League.