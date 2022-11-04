Pobega remembers the experience in Liguria with gratitude. And Maldini jr …

Milan-Spezia is a game of intersections, memories, intertwining of destiny, but also of familiar faces and others to be studied with the lights off, in silence, in view of the transfer market. Maldini and Massara, for example, have spotted Jakub Kiwior, the Pole who has bewitched half of Serie A. Central of one meter and 90 good technically and in marking. Last year he made the play, but Gotti brought him back to his old and only love: defense.

Crossings – Gotti, yes, who knows if Pioli remembers him. In 2008, in Serie B, he faced him for the first time in a Treviso-Piacenza that seems to come from another life. Maybe it was. Among the biancocelesti, today in Excellence, there were Beghetto, Cordaz and Roberto D’Aversa, while Pioli had the Ninja Nainggolan. That day Gotti won 3-2, the only defeat in five games. Saturday, at San Siro, ready for the sixth act of the match. Mattia Caldara will return to La Scala, on loan to Spezia after a positive year with Venezia, finally the owner after years of ordeal. The former Atalanta enfant prodige, however, has only played 7 games so far (in the last two he has remained on the bench). He shouldn’t play at San Siro. Instead of him the usual Kiwior, in the crosshairs of Milan, but for him he never really sank the blow. Taken by Zilina last summer, the Pole played all the games (12). And now there is an opportunity to see how he fares against Giroud, fresh from two goals in the Champions League. See also Ibrahimovic: That's why I'm afraid of retiring from football

Memories – In La Spezia there is also Daniel Maldini, sent on loan to have space and detach a little from the Milan world, to grow alone. There where he scored the first goal among the pros with the Milan shirt, pushing the dynasty forward: for sixty years there has been a Maldini who scores and wins in Serie A. So far the Ligurian adventure is going like this: after scoring his debut goal in the Italian Cup, Maldini remained in the pits due to an injury and then resumed playing (3 appearances, 71 ‘). Another intersection concerns Pobega, in La Spezia in 2020-21, the first season in Serie A after the loans to Terni and Pordenone. Twenty appearances, 6 goals, an excellent impression before the adventure at Turin, essential for returning to base. Pobega in La Spezia owes everything. There he discovered Serie A. Who knows if it will be the same for Maldini junior. See also Thorbjorn Olesen acquitted of sexual assault charges

