Also Kean and Pellegrini in the group of those whose destiny in Juventus remains suspended: the signals provided in the final sprint of the championship will be decisive

Massimiliano Allegri says that now we need to be careful of Roma, who have reached five points, but the season finale at Juventus, apart from the Italian Cup, could actually be rather quiet. With every possible Scudetto speech closed, with qualification in the Champions League which can be almost “guaranteed” in the next few days, the last seven rounds can become a great laboratory for the Juventus to come, the one that will start without ifs, buts and without excuses to return to win the Scudetto in 2023. Within the tests “under stress” there will be new repair exams for a group of players whose future in Turin is suspended.

The attack – It is not just a matter of expiring contracts, even if there are also those: Juve must decide if there is room for them in the next squad, if they deserve an economic effort, if I can be safer solutions than those that will come from the market. . The exemplary case is that of Alvaro Morata, who between now and the end of the season will have opportunities (not in Cagliari, disqualified) to prove that he can be Vlahovic’s credible sidekick, that he knows how to play that role with the right amount of sacrifice (evidence has already arrived ) but remaining a factor also in the goal area (less). The contractual situation of the Spaniard is known: second year of loan, single-digit redemption – 35 million – that Juve cannot and does not want to spend, possibility of negotiating with Atletico open. How much Cherubini will force these negotiations will depend on the alternatives available and on any openings that will come from Madrid, but also on the final impression that Alvaro will leave in this 2021-22. All open, in an attack that will lose Dybala, which will see Kaio Jorge restart after the injury elsewhere (probable loan) and which must also define Kean’s position. The “return horse” Moise did not convince Allegri or the club: he showed something in the more “comfortable” races, but he never scored when the level was raised. It could have a market in England, but the formula with which it arrived (two-year loan and then obligation to redeem), complicates the speeches: for a sale (temporary or definitive) it would be necessary to re-discuss everything even with Everton: possible, especially if they do not to arrive signs of awakening in the final, but complex. See also Two blows give Chelsea an advantage in the tie against Lille (2-0)

Arthur – Contractual and budgetary obstacles also favor Arthur’s stay in Turin: the Brazilian with Locatelli’s injury returns to be a necessary pawn in midfield rotations and during the previous emergency in the department he showed some growth, but his profile remains not exactly the same. preferred, as a style of play, for a team of Allegri. He arrived in September 2020 in the famous exchange with Pjanic with a quotation of 72 million (plus 10 of bonus): even considering the amortization, he is unsaleable without making a loss. The only way to start is linked to a loan: Juve would consider a two-year one. Full-backs A temporary sale is also a possible option for Luca Pellegrini, who in some matches this season proved to be a credible solution on the left wing (confirmation is expected in the last seven). Juve’s idea, which will look for an alternative to Alex Sandro, is to let him play a season as a starter elsewhere and then see him return as an alternative to the new owner when the Brazilian’s contract expires (2023). Especially since in the squad on the defensive flanks a wildcard like Mattia De Sciglio should remain: among the six expiring of the contract, the long-term student of the current coach is the one with the most initiated renewal speeches. This year it was useful, especially during Danilo’s injury, confirming himself to be reliable, without particular positive but above all negative peaks. See also America is interested in the signing of Félix Torres

Bernardeschi – Different speech, also for economic reasons (4 million wages against 2) for Federico Bernardeschi: he too is about to expire, the discussions for the renewal have not begun and may not begin. For Faith, the season finale will be a real showcase: there is no shortage of interested teams, opportunities to show off could begin as early as Saturday, when Morata’s disqualification will free up a place on the left in the offensive trident.

April 6 – 07:40

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Morata #Arthur #Bern #Sciglio #future #Juve #played #final