On Thursday night, one of the most anticipated holidays by Americans was celebrated: Thanksgiving. Tradition dictates that families and friends gather to eat turkey together. But some of the best-known stars have broken this custom and have decided to spend the day in a more special way. From prisons to parades, or simply vacations on the beach… a variety of options for all tastes.

The Kardashians always make people talk. Either for better or for worse. On this occasion, the protagonist has been Kim Kardashian and the ex-boyfriend of her sister Khloé, the basketball player Tristan Thompson. Both have shared their visit to a youth prison at Camp Kilpatrick in California on social networks. The Kardashian has described her visit thus: “These young people have earned their place in this model camp in Malibu for their great behavior. Many are in college classes and have made big changes in their lives.” During dinner, and as Kardashian recounts, they shared dreams and aspirations of the incarcerated: “I can’t wait to see them all come true.” For his part, the American athlete thanked the young people who had made a radical change in their lives.

On the contrary, his sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner enjoyed a more classic evening with their mother Kris. Both wanted to record through their social networks the special moment that they enjoyed together.

The trio made up of Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have become inseparable in recent months. And that’s why they’ve spent Thanksgiving together. In a video shared by David Beckham’s eldest son, who served as the evening’s cook, the three are seen enjoying time together. The menu, breaking with tradition, was fish and chips.

And, now that Christmas is approaching, Mariah Carey could not be missing performing with her successful Christmas carol All I Want for Christmas Is You in the parade that Macy’s holds annually for Thanksgiving. On this occasion, she has been accompanied by her two children, the 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Who also performed in the parade was the actress Lea Michele, star of the hit series glee. She is currently starring in the Broadway musical Funny Girl. In his case, he interpreted the theme of the same Don’t Rain on My Paradewhich was popularized by Barbra Streisand and who also sang in the series about teenagers that made her famous.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, star of stranger things, has decided to spend this day on vacation and in the company of her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, son of the musician Jon Bon Jovi. The interpreter shared through her Instagram account images of her romantic getaway on the beach.

The Obama family wanted to wish all Americans a happy day. “I hope you are having an amazing day filled with love, gratitude, and lots of food,” Michelle Obama wrote on her Instagram account. Former US President Barack Obama did the same through his Stories: “We want to say thank you for all the blessings in our lives and let’s give it back when we can. We think of the brave men and women who serve our country far from home.”

Although it is not usually the most common, part of the Swedish royal family has celebrated Thanksgiving. Settled in Florida with her family, Princess Magdalena of Sweden, youngest daughter of King Carlos Gustavo and Silvia, has thanked life for the good time she is having with her husband Chris O’Neill and their three children, Leonor , eight years old, Nicolás, six, and Adriana, four.

The actor couple formed by Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas have taken advantage of this special day to travel with their two children, Dylan and Carys Douglas. “Happy Thanksgiving to all Americans. With this year’s work commitments, we are not in turkey mode, but in a way of gratitude for health, happiness and family. Love to all, ”wrote the actress on her Instagram account.