On Tuesday 8 February the Nerazzurri and Giallorossi dances open, the following day it will be Milan-Lazio’s turn. Thursday 10 Atalanta-Fiorentina and the challenge between the outgoing champions and the green-and-blacks
Lega Serie A has announced the dates and times of the quarter-finals of the 2021-2022 Italian Cup.
the program
–
Tuesday 8 February, 9 pm Inter-Roma (on tv on Canale 5).
Wednesday 9 February, 9 pm Milan-Lazio (on tv on Canale 5).
Thursday 10 February, 6 pm Atalanta-Fiorentina (on tv on Italia 1); 21 hours Juventus-Sassuolo (on tv on Canale 5).
January 24, 2022 (change January 24, 2022 | 19:48)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
#InterRoma #JuveSassuolo #dates #times #quarterfinals #Italian #Cup
Leave a Reply