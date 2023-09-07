StYes, the World Cup isn’t over yet. But with only the semifinals and finals still to be played, the world championship between the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan has already issued several verdicts with a view to the next NBA season. Of the 55 players from the most beautiful league in the world who showed up at the FIBA ​​tournament, many were looking for a showcase, others a consecration, still others a way to remember that they don’t deserve to end up in oblivion. Here’s how they went, dividing them between tops and flops and considering that for many the World Cup was just a parenthesis before the next NBA season without changing things too much. As for Luka Doncic: he had arrived as the strongest player of the tournament, who should have used the World Cup as a springboard for another season as an absolute protagonist with Dallas, he will emerge as the strongest player of the tournament after proving to be more in form than ever, ready for another season as the absolute protagonist with Dallas, perhaps with a view on that Mvp he knows he can get to.