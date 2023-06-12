When he neutralized the Juventus penalties in Manchester, in the spring of 2003, and gave the Champions League to Milan, he definitively entered the president’s heart. That he considered himself well protected by that man’s closet, agile as a panther, silent and wise, an authentic leader who never raised his voice. Then came the other Champions League, in 2007 in Athens, and then Dida was forever the goalkeeper of the Berlusconi era. Without however forgetting the qualities of Giovanni Galli, Abbiati and the young Donnarumma, whose launch was strongly supported by the president.