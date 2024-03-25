Classified Groupwhich has become a whole sensation in the Mexican Regionalannounces to his loyal fans his first theatrical tour in the United States. At the moment there are three confirmed dates, in which they will offer their followers a unique and unforgettable experience. “We are excited to bring our music to theaters in the United States for the first time,” said Gilberto Camacho, vocalist of the group originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa.

With more than 200 million views of his songs on Spotify and 215 million views on YouTube, Grupo Clasificado has positioned itself as one of the most promising groups of the moment in the Mexican Regional. Hits like “MLP”, “Pensando”, “Cariñito” and “Dicen y dice” have captivated audiences around the world.

With its first tour in the United States, the group hopes to “provide our fans with a memorable experience and share our passion for music, in an intimate and exciting environment,” said Gilberto Camacho. The first three confirmed US Qualified Group dates are:

Rosemount Theatre, Chicago, Illinois – July 12

Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, California – July 19

San Jose Civic Theater, San Jose, California – July 20

The tickets for Grupo Clasificado concerts in the United States, will be available from a special code that will be found on the group's social media channels starting next Thursday, March 28, from 10 am to 10 pm. General sale will begin on Friday, March 29, available at 10 am. For the shows in Chicago, Illinois, and San Jose, California, tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster, while for the presentation in Los Angeles, California, at axs.com.

Classified Groupfounded in September 2015, is made up of Gilberto Camacho (vocalist), Alexis Martinez (drummer), Jorge Medina (accordion and second voice), ZEnen Beltran (electric bass) and Roman Quintero (lower sixth). The Sinaloan group has collaborated with Grupo Firme, Larry Hernández, Edgardo Núñez, Máximo Grado, Grupo H100 and Jaziel Avilez on their hit “MLP”. “With nine albums released, his story is an exciting narrative of perseverance, creativity and connection with Regional Mexican music. His legacy will endure as a testimony of his passion and effort in the musical arts,” he highlighted. MG Entertainment it's a statement.

