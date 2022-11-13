What if the Model 3s and Model Ys built by Tesla in the Shanghai Gigafactory were also exported to North America? The car company led by Elon Musk is seriously thinking about it, which aims to connect directly its most important factory with its main reference market. Evaluations underway for Tesla, with the United States and Canada likely to receive their first models of Model 3 and Model Y “made in China” as early as next year: it remains to be seen whether the components produced by Tesla-based suppliers in China they would be compliant to regulations in the United States and Canada.

In this sense, according to reports from Reuters, the Shanghai Gigafactory has worked on an initial plan for a series of production tests of vehicles conforming to the North American standards for potential exports in small batches to be conducted in the first quarter of next year. A maneuver still subject to evaluation, which if approved would allow Tesla to follow the strategy of its rival General Motorswhich exported the Buick Envision SUV from China to the United States and filed (albeit unsuccessfully) a petition to obtain an exemption from the US import tariff of 25% imposed by the previous Trump administration.

Recall that Tesla, to date, builds the cars it sells in North America at the Fremont, California, and Austin, Texas plants, while at the Shanghai Gigafactory, it manufactures the electric for sale in China and for export to other markets globally, including Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia. Alongside this export plan from China to the United States, Tesla is also working with Ontario State officials to build an advanced manufacturing facility in Canada: the first indiscretions in this sense emerged last July, we will see if in the coming months Musk and associates will deepen the issue.