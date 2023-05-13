The Venezuelan player Jefferson Soteldo He has tried his luck in Brazilian soccer with Santos, where he is on loan with an option to buy. However, it seems difficult for the South American team to make the transfer valid and he would have to report to Tigres as soon as possible, the team that owns his letter.
The indiscipline continues in the extreme soccer player, who is now in the process of investigation and could suffer an 18-game suspension with Santosthis for verbally assaulting a referee.
It was in the match on April 16 between Gremio and Santos where the player lost his mind. When they were down on the scoreboard with a goal from Pedro Maturano, at 87′ the footballer received his second warning, which caused him to rant against the referee and tell the judge everything, for which he had to be removed by his teammates and taken to the dressing room.
After this controversy, it was decided to denounce Jefferson Soteldo before the Superior Court of Sports Justice, this for his behavior and for threats to the referee Pereira Sampaio.
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when it is determined how many games will be out, since according to the statutes of Brazilian football, the sanction goes from 4 to 18 matches. Likewise, a source close to 90min explained that it is considering advocating for total punishment, that is, the 18 games of inactivity, which would end the footballer’s activity in Brazil.
