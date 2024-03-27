On the evening of the first Monday of vacationback from the bike ride, Rigo and I read the fable of Aesop that was still in the book. Allow me, kind reader, to share it because the erudition and wisdom of ancient Greece must continue to accompany our steps, and be part of the education of our children:

“THE HUNTER AND THE STORK”

A hunter who was trying to catch certain cranes spread his nets in the field; However, a stork fell into them and he begged him to release it because it did not hurt anyone like the other birds.

Laughing the hunter answered:

–I will not let you go because you accompanied the cranes, which do a lot of damage to the fields, and because you hang out with those evil ones, you will have to die with them.

MORAL:

We must seek the company of good people, because bad people will always cause us problems.

Full moon on March 25, 2024

As night fell, in the middle of the ride, we could see the full moon of March. We stopped to contemplate it. She was just rising yellow above the celestial vault of Mazatlán, yellow in color and with the figure of the rabbit completely defined. Then I told him: –Now imagine what it would look like when there were no lights on. When there were only bonfires to cook and scare away the animals–. And she joked: “They probably even threw stones at the rabbit to see if they caught it.”

To which Rigo replied: –Look, even the rabbit is very fat–. And I told him: “Come on, they probably thought that with that rabbit they would eat all year round.” He laughed and continued pedaling.

In the midst of everyday life we ​​must not stop observing what surrounds us on the planet. Remember that we are the only being that has been able to affect it, to the point of even endangering the life of the human being himself. Also, we must not stop exercising and eating healthy, since obesity and overweight is the deadliest pandemic in the history of Mexico: “During the period January-June 2023, deaths from heart diseases were the first cause of death nationwide, with 97,187 cases. Those caused by diabetes mellitus followed, with 55,885. In the reference period, 401,479 deaths were preliminarily registered…” (INEGI, Statistics of Registered Deaths (EDR) from January to June 2023 -preliminary-). In that period, 38% of deaths in Mexico were due to these two diseases. In 2022, the INEGI reported that there were 847,716 deaths. For heart diseases 200,023 and for diabetes mellitus 115,025. Which represents 37% of the total deaths that year. To continue analyzing.

Paragraphs: On climate change

THE DEBATE being a means of communication that its origin is Sinaloa has been publishing for decades the situation of the percentage of storage of the water that have the dams of Sinaloa. Here in Readings, the published reports on the water storage of the 11 dams of Sinaloa were described as of March 3 (18.8%), and as of March 19 (16%). Yesterday, EL DEBATE published that as of March 26 they are at 14.8% (EL DEBATE, March 26, 2024). Making a comparison of these percentages, it can be seen that from the 3rd to the 26th of this month there is a decrease in water storage in the Sinaloa dams of 27%. If this pace continues, it could not only affect agricultural activities more, but even human consumption. It must be taken into account that we are going through the Easter holiday period and the two-week school holidays. If in just over 20 days there was a decrease of almost a third in water storage, with vacations and tourism that will come to see the eclipse on April 8, it may even be reduced more quickly. Also, the high temperatures in these months, which are generally lower, can be hypothesized to contribute to the acceleration of water evaporation from the dams.

