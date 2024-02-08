He San Antonio Zoo, Texas, witnessed a discovery that revives memories of the past. During the construction of its savanna habitat, which is undergoing expansion, A time capsule was found buried thirty years ago.

This discovery brought to light a fascinating collection of items that offer a unique insight into the zoo's history and the diversity of its activities. From materials from the nutrition center to magazines and calendars from the marketing department.

Cyle Perez, public relations director for the zoo, shared that the discovery was a collective experience, evoking memories and emotions among staff, according to Texas Standard. The clue that led to the discovery was an inscription on an eight-by-eight plaque, marked with the date “1993.”found in what used to be the elephant yard, now part of the expanded savannah habitat. This inscription, along with the memory of facilities manager Raul Valadez, who worked with elephants in the 1990s, confirmed the existence of the time capsule..

What did they find in the time capsule at the Texas Zoo?

Inside the capsule, a look into the past revealed the diversity of contributions from each zoo department. From animal diets to marketing materials and office correspondence, the time capsule offers a window into every aspect of life at the site and its development since then.

Despite the passage of time, the zoo's mission has remained constant. The list of employees, donors and board members included in the capsule reveals a continuity in the community's commitment to the space's vision of securing a future for wildlife

The rediscovery of this time capsule has also sparked speculation about what the future may hold.. With the zoo in a period of monumental growth, future expansions could reveal more surprises buried underground. Pérez expressed his excitement about future possibilities, suggesting that the search for more time capsules could become an exciting part of the site's history.