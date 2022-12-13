Training open to the media and the public at Continassa. De Sciglio, Iling and Akè meet again after the long stops, after Vlahovic the return from the World Cup also awaited for Kostic and McKennie

Moments of fear for Federico Chiesa during this morning’s Juventus training session, at the Continassa, open to fans and the media. The blue, who returned to the field immediately before the break after a ten-month absence, eagerly awaited at the restart after the World Cup, was down after a blow to his ankle during the match against the Under 19s.

After a few seconds on the ground, Chiesa got back on his feet and continued the match, thus ruling out serious consequences. The ex viola subsequently stopped training early, but it was a planned stop to continue the session with treatments inside the structure. The outgoing Juventus president Andrea Agnelli was also seen on the sidelines, accompanied by Federico Cherubini. See also Transfer market - Julian Alvarez shot for 25 million. Milan, Inter and Juventus ..

Who works separately — Meanwhile, the personalized work continues for Paul Pogba, on the sidelines during training. After weeks in the pool and gym, the midfielder is rooting from Turin for his teammates from France at the World Cup while he is preparing to start running on the pitch again on his own, with the aim of joining his teammates within 10-15 days and l ambition to be available again for the direct match against Napoli on 13 January.

Juan Cuadrado is also working separately, grappling with the differentiated training program to have him available when the championship resumes, on 4 January with Cremonese, putting the discomfort in his left knee with which he had been living with for some time behind him.

They come in three — Training also revealed the presence in the group of Mattia De Sciglio, Marley Aké and Samuel Iling-Junior, all recovering from injuries that kept them away from the field for a long time. De Sciglio was out of the Champions League match on 5 October with Maccabi Haifa due to a medium-grade lesion of the rectus femoris of the right thigh. Aké had suffered a compound fracture of the distal third of the right fibula during his tour in the United States. Iling, on the other hand, after having impressed in three segments at the end of October, had stopped in Lecce due to a blunt/distorted trauma to his right ankle. Now they are all back at Allegri’s disposal. See also Zakaria the octopus: he wanted to imitate Eto'o, now they call him after Pogba

The seat — First part of the session carried out in two groups, with the first team dedicated to athletic work: present Bonucci, Chiesa, Locatelli, Kean, Gatti, Fagioli, Miretti, Soulé and Rugani, as well as De Sciglio and Aké, while Iling after the warm-up left the group. With them, several youngsters from Primavera and Next Gen who are aggregated to the first team are also training. A practice match between the first team and Under 19 followed, with Allegri’s men still lined up with the usual 3-5-2.

The others — Among the Juventus players involved in Qatar, there are those who are still playing for the World Cup – Rabiot, Paredes and Di Maria -, those who are licking their wounds waiting to return to Continassa – the Brazilians Bremer, Danilo and Alex Sandro and the Poles Milik and Szczesny – and who is returning to work during these hours. In addition to Vlahovic under observation for groin pain after visits to J Medical, his compatriot Filip Kostic will return for tomorrow and Weston McKennie for Thursday. See also Covid: Scientists link confinement to record rainfall in China

December 13, 2022 (change December 13, 2022 | 1:09 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Fright #Chiesa #Agnelli #field #Pogba #Cuadrado #Allegri #recovers