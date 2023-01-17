While the whole of Italy is wondering what happened in Amici’s house on New Year’s Eve, Valeria Mancini has decided to break the silence and clarify her position. The girl said she was sad and embittered!

The New Year’s-gate of Friends 22 keep arguing. In fact, there are many who wonder what happened in the little house to ensure that six of the boys competing were sent to challenge and, in some cases, eliminated.

Among these, it was above all Valeria Mancini who attracted the media attention, the Umbrian Tik Toker that for this reason he saw his dream break.

The girl, like her comrades should have gone into the challenge with an aspiring outside singer But in the end, Lorella Cuccarini he proposed as a challenger Clique, recently eliminated, which then in effect won.

The decision of the woman and the consequent elimination of Valeria has caused a lot of discussion and, since there are still many who are wondering what happened (the videos were not broadcast by the production), the young artist decided to get on top of her social networks and make clarity.

Valeria Mancini: what happened to Amici?

Given that Maria DeFilippi and his collaborators have decided not to let people know what happened in Amici’s house, there have been many theories on social networks; the more insistent ones are linked to della nutmegwhich would have been exploited by the boys due to its effects hallucinogenic.

Thus Valeria Mancini decided to take the field and have her say.

Hey guys. I think you can imagine mine sadness And the bitterness these days. My biggest dream quickly turned into a nightmare that I don’t wish anyone to live.

he told the young man on his profile Tik Tok.

The challenge was one of possibility and I accept it, what I can’t accept is me being associated with such serious assumptions, that have nothing to do with my person.

continued the girl, talking about how this “saying not saying” has done nothing but worsen the situation; her conscience is so clear, however, that Valeria would have liked the videos of the evening in question to be shown.

I also understand the choice not to do it for protection of minors. But if the videos had been shown, my total naivety and unawareness of everything would have been seen. I’m not here to tell what happened, because it’s not up to me. Despite this I was a pay the consequences.

commented the young woman, thanking her fans for the support and saying hopeful for the truth to come out.