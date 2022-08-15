The most ardent fans of “friends” know all the secrets of the sitcom created by Martha Kauffman and David Crane, but, for viewers of a more casual size, there are some data that still continue to surprise. One of these is the case of the interpreter who went through the famous NBC series without taking a single penny home, but who won an Emmy award thanks to his participation.

Throughout the 10 seasons of the hit sitcom, the main cast hosted a variety of guests who thrilled fans. It was not for less, because every so often a celebrity from that golden decade of the 90s appeared.

The cast of “Friends” received several special guests throughout the series. Photo: Warner Bros./HBO

However, although there are several anecdotes about the arrival of these Hollywood stars, there is one that began with a simple bet made by a remembered action movie icon with Mathew Perry, an artist who plays the funny Chandler Bing.

Is about Bruce Willis a figure with whom Perry shared the screen in “My neighbor, the murderer” (also called “Falsas appearances” in Spain). On that occasion, Mathew made a daring bet with the protagonist of “Die Hard” .

The challenge was the following: if the movie they were making together reached number one at the box office, Willis would have to participate in “Friends”, but for free. What happened next is already history.

Poster of “My neighbor, the murderer”, also called “Falsas appearances” in Spain. Photo: Warner Bros.

Bruce stepped away from lethal weapons and punches for a moment to throw himself fully into the role of Steve Moss, a tough guy whose daughter was dating Ross (David Schwimmer), a person he doesn’t approve of until he meets the girl. beautiful Rachel.

His character appeared in three chapters, the same ones that were enough for him to be awarded the prize Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor – Comedy Series.

Bruce Willis played Paul Stevens in “Friends”, a character who has a romantic affair with Rachel. Photo: NBC

Of course, Bruce Willis was forced to collect a salary due to pressure from the actors’ union. However, to keep his word not to take a dollar, he donated his profit to charity.