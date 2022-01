The man suspected of involvement in the death of Jarell Reinders (22) from Almelo is a 62-year-old fellow citizen. The injured 20-year-old girlfriend is out of danger. The police made the announcement this afternoon. The suspect was arrested yesterday afternoon. According to the police, the girlfriend called in the morning to report the nuisance, but there was “no reason to act immediately.”

