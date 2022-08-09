Here are the choices of the former French goalkeeper: “Surprises? I’m going to Empoli: Cambiaghi and Lammers”

Jacopo Gerna

Sebastien Frey and fantasy football have always gotten along well. When the French goalkeeper put on a show in Serie A (between 1998 and 2013 he defended the doors of Inter, Verona, Parma, Fiorentina and Genoa), you always had to spend a lot of money to grab him at the auction.

“Especially in Florence – Frey remembers today – the fans stopped me to thank me when I got a high grade or saved a penalty. At first they seemed a bit played, then over time I realized the importance of this game”.

Does Sebastien Frey usually play?

"Not in the first person, but I have a lot of friends who are very involved, who dedicate a lot of time to the fantasy championships. Some even put in a little money, others do it just for the sake of beating friends. We can safely say that Saturday starts. also a second championship in addition to Serie A, the Gazzetta Fantacampionato ".

The chat with Frey can only start with the goalkeepers. Who are we aiming for?

“Choice not to be mistaken. It is worth spending some money, because if you field a player who takes a lot of goals you start at a handicap. Maignan costs 45 credits, but has everything to repeat and will make lots of clean sheets. Handanovic (40) will want to leave with a last great season, but watch out for Inter’s defense, especially if one of Skriniar’s level starts. If you want to save money, I would go to Montipò del Verona (23). titular and vicar (22) “.

"Bremer (39) will not disappoint at Juve, he is very ready for a great and also ensures some goals. Make sure at least one full-back to push, who can finish the action or serve the assist. Dimarco at 19 credits can be a bargain, Biraghi he is a good profile but costs 27. From Igor of Fiorentina (18), I expect good things especially if Milenkovic remained. I would not miss Scalvini at 12: he will also play in midfield. The bulk of the budget will be spent on 4 level players, then don't be afraid to bet on some young players from the small ones. De Winter costs only 2 million and Empoli can be a starter ".

The strategy for building a good midfield?

“There are names of the highest level. I would avoid investing in players who will miss many games, the Chiesa and the Pogba to understand. They are devastating, but how many will they play? Milinkovic is special, but it costs 62 and could even leave. I’d do it for Pellegrini (56): he scores, gives assists, beats the punishments and often gets very high marks “.

"Don't spend too much on players who are perhaps very good, like Matic, but who don't have many goals in their feet. Watch out for Asllani (22), on paper it's only the vice-Brozovic, but he's so good that he will end up playing several games together too. to the Croatian. Thorstvedt of Sassuolo (27) has very interesting statistics and Dionisi's game exalts midfielders like him. As a surprise name I take Cambiaghi from Empoli, a talented young man with important offensive skills. And if Bajrami starts it opens up a highway ahead and can explode. "

The attack arrives, for which most of the 500 million available must be spent.

"If we have kept the budget for a top player, I recommend Vlahovic (89) more than Immobile (92) and Lukaku (85). The Serbian is a scoring beast and he will be the terminal of all Juve actions. penalties and a big one can have many in 38 games. Let's go down in price: Jovic at 54 teases me a lot. He and Dybala (62), who can make a big comeback in Rome, cost relatively little compared to what they can give. If you want to stay even lower, the price of Lammers (19) is intriguing: in Empoli it can explode. Nzola dello Spezia (24) is a risk, but Gotti seems to bet on it. In any case, divide the investment on 4 players: for the last two slots are also good for two kids to take with one credit. "