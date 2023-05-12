The Bologna coach’s dossier on Blanc’s table, to which he has been linked since the beginning as a coach. It would be a key player in the project to relaunch the Ineos galaxy club

Not just PSG. Nice is also moving on Thiago Motta. And it would only be a downsizing at first sight, even the respect for Bologna. The Côte d’Azur club belongs to billionaire Jeff Ratcliffe, candidate for the purchase of Manchester United. The Bologna coach, under contract until 2024, could therefore have important resources to develop an ambitious project entrusted to a manager who knows him very well.

File — In fact, Jean-Claude Blanc is now leading the Ineos group who at the beginning of the year left the general management of the PSG, which he had managed since the dawn of the Qatar era, to move to Nice. In his office in Montecarlo, Blanc also brought the Motta dossier that he has followed since the arrival of the Italian-Brazilian in Paris in January 2012. He then oversaw the various renewals and the first coaching contract, at the helm of the Under 19. And with Motta, Blanc has always had an excellent relationship. For now, however, there have been no direct contacts with sporting director Ghisolfi, even if in the next few days, Nice expects to speed up, proposing a plan that includes significant investments and a policy to valorise young talents. See also Fan suffers concussion after receiving this tremendous ball, video

Coach — Also because in the meantime, Motta remains on the short list of Nasser Al Khelaifi, the PSG president who has always considered him as his future coach. Right from the time of his debut with the Parisian youth teams. Motta was already among the candidates for the capital club’s bench before the choice of Pochettino and Galtier. This time, PSG could consider him the right coach to restore order in the locker room, impose discipline and rules without any awe for the various stars, give the team a precise game identity, in an environment they know perfectly. But the last word belongs to the emir, who had given Motta the nickname of “coach” (the Italian “mister”), but who hasn’t yet given up on convincing Zidane. In the background are the other candidates, from Mourinho to Nagelsmann.

May 12 – 09:54

