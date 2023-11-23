Mustafa Al-Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Yas Circuit opens the doors of excitement and speed for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix on the track starting Friday, after the activities of the major event began today with a tour of the maintenance garage for the fans of the final round of the World Championship, and they obtained the signatures of a number of stars and drivers. Teams participating in competitions.

Today, free trials for the main race will be held, as each team seeks a unique experience, to determine the strategy with which to enter the final race of the season in the best way, especially since everyone has set specific goals for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which is the “closing touch” of the long season.

Although Dutchman Max Verstappen, driver of Red Bull, deservedly won the world championship title a long time ago, and topped the overall standings with a wide margin over his teammate, the holder of the world championship title in the past two years, and the holder of this season’s title as well, has goals as he seeks to write a group. Among the new numbers, the most important of which is rising champion for the nineteenth time this season, which is a large number by all standards, in addition to confirming his qualifications for the title.

The first free trials start at one-thirty in the afternoon and continue for approximately an hour and a half, while the second free trials start at five in the evening and continue until six-thirty in the evening.

The schedule of events at Yas Circuit is full of many activities today, as the circuit opens its doors to the public at nine-thirty in the morning, and the “Formula 4” UAE race trials will be held at ten-fifteen in the morning, and the “Formula 4” UAE trials will continue for a period of time. An hour, after which the “Formula 2” trials begin at eleven o’clock and five minutes in the morning, and continue for approximately an hour as well. The track opens its doors to a new tour for the fans at twelve o’clock in the afternoon for the guests of the “Padock Club.” The maintenance garage also opens its doors for the same guests to inspect “Garages” of participating teams.

At three o’clock in the afternoon, the qualifying trials for the “Formula 2” races begin, and Friday’s activities conclude at the Yas Circuit track with the qualifying round for the “Formula 4” UAE race at six o’clock in the evening.

The free trials for “Formula 1” and the special trials for the “Formula 2 and 4” races will not be the only ones enjoyed by the fans present today inside the Yas Circuit, as the fan oases open their doors on Friday as well, especially the main one located behind the main grandstand, which is one of the most important. Places that visitors to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix enjoy, as they include many public events for all family members, as well as famous restaurants.

After completing the races on the Yas Marina Circuit track, the fans go to attend the concert that follows the activities of the first day of the major global event.