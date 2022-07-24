With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer present during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon-pack and best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Remember you can accumulate credit GooglePlay via Google Opinion Rewards! In this way you can take advantage of the accumulated credit in order not to lose the best deals on offer specially selected for you.

Attention: the selected offers are for a limited time, some expire by tomorrow, while others last several days. If clicking on the link does not appear the offer may have been withdrawn by Google.

Free apps and apps on offer on PlayStore

Download: 500,000+

Average reviews: 4.5

Promotion duration: ends July 26th

Description: Unit Converter is a simple, smart and elegant tool that is used in daily life. Here are some features:

Currency converter with latest exchange rates

Unit converter

Metric conversion

Metric conversion table

48 categories of units

More than 12,800 unit conversions

Home Workouts No Equipment Pro– € 1.79 free

Download: 1,000.000+

Average reviews: 4.5

Promotion duration: ends July 28th

Description: This application offers daily workouts for all major muscles. In just a few minutes each day, you can exercise your muscles at home without having to go to the gym. Main features:

Plan for warming up and stretching

Record your training progress automatically

Workout reminder

Detailed 3D videos

Meal planner for weight loss and bodybuilding

Icon-pack and customization

Download: 10.000+

Average reviews: 4.5

Promotion duration: ends July 30th

Description: An icon pack for Nova, Evie and other launchers. Here are some of the main features:

More than 7,000 icons

More than 36 HD wallpapers

Alternative icons

HD 192 x 192 pixel icon resolution

Possibility to request icons

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Neo Monsters – € 0.50 free

Download: 1,000.000+

Average reviews: 4.2

Promotion duration: ends July 30th

Description: Create your team and fight for victory! Capture, train and evolve to become the champion in one of the greatest RPGs of our time!

NeoMonsters is an immersive strategic RPG that features battles between two teams with up to 16 monsters. The turn-based system gives you the ability to find chain strategies by combining hundreds of attacks. Hunt the strongest monsters using their strength to dominate the battles of PvP battles and online leagues! Are you ready to face the challenge?

Create your own monster collection

Capture and evolve over 1000 fully animated monsters!

Train your monsters and unleash all their lethal abilities.

Collect Evolution Ingredients to Create Ultimate Strength!

Come up with a fighting strategy

Create the perfect team of up to 16 monsters.

Defeat your opponent in epic battles!

Create devastating combinations with hundreds of moves.

Rogue Hearts – € 0.99 free

Download: 100.000 +

Average reviews: 4.3

Promotion duration: ends July 29th

Description: A modern reinterpretation of a rogue-like dungeon crawler. You will need self-judgment and control strategy in this tactical game. Directly control the character to overcome challenges and trials.

Take advantage of all opportunities and keep following us to discover the next free apps and the next apps on offer, as well as all the news on the Android world and beyond!

Have a nice weekend from the iCrewPlay Tech team!