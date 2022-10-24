The warning for air pollution that timidly started last Tuesday has been climbing levels during this week until yesterday reaching the highest level of alert of those included in the protocol of the Murcia City Council, number 3. This has been decreed after completing five days consecutive with average values ​​of PM10 particles higher than the maximum established, which are set at 50 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³). This adverse atmospheric situation is conditioned again, recalls the Consistory, by the entrance to the Peninsula of air masses of African origin.

Proof of this natural origin is the high amount of particles that remain in suspension despite the significant drop in traffic levels that occurs in the city during the weekends. In fact, the last time alert grade 3 was reached was last March, after the arrival of another cloud of Saharan dust that, on that occasion, shot average levels above 100 µg/g for several days. m³, dyeing the city sky orange.

Since the continuity of this episode is expected today -although a remission is also expected from tomorrow-, the City Council is launching the battery of measures contemplated in the protocol, among which is included the gratuity of the municipal dissuasive car parks in Fuenteblanca, Condomina, Ciudad de la Justicia and La Arrixaca. In addition, vehicles over 10 years old are requested not to enter the city.