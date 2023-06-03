GUASAVE, SINALOA.- The Friars of Guasavewith the purpose of arriving in excellent conditions, at the beginning of the 2023 season of the Pacific Basketball Circuit, (Cibapac) and in turn selecting its players from the Under-17 and Under-21 categories, yesterday he had his third day of try out, which is under the orders of coach Marcelo Elusich.

It should be noted that this Saturday the activities will continue at the Luis Estrada Medina gym, starting at 12:00 p.m., for which all those interested are invited to be part of the cassock team to attend training.

Actions of the Try out of Frayles de Guasave.

reinforcements

The Frayles board of directors in this campaign is looking for two foreign elements, one of them to be in charge of covering the 1-2 positions, and another to come for 3-4.

Regarding the national base, there will be elements that have experience in the National Basketball League, Cibacopa and in this circuit and have just been vacated with their respective teams.

The structure

For this campaign, all the teams in the first quarter will have to field an element from the Under-17 category, while for the second period an Under-21 will have to play.

at door

The “Carmelite” group will open the season on the road visiting Guaycuras de La Paz, on Friday, June 9.

On Saturday, Frayles will be in Los Cabos to face off against his peer from the Pelícanos, and on Sunday they will appear in San José with the aim of holding an electrifying duel against the owners of the Choyeros gym. On the other hand, on Thursday the 15th he will be at the house of the Tebacas de Badiraguato

Those directed by the Argentine Marcelo Rafael Elusich, who will have the support of Jorge “Reggie” Acosta, will debut before their loyal fans at the Luis Estrada Medina gym, on Friday the 16th, receiving their counterpart from the Mazatlán Pirates, from 20:00 hours.