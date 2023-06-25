* Juan Ruiz launches the double zero and the Ahome League surpasses the Linces Amarillo League

Guasave, Sinaloa.- Frayles de Guasave, led by Juan Baldenebro and Justin Pierce, maintained their perfect pace in the Luis Estrada Medina gym in the 2023 season of the Pacific Basketball Circuit, defeating Tebacas de Badiraguato 96-71 and with that reaching three successes at home.

The cassock team with this victory placed their record at 5-2 in wins and losses, while those from the Serrano municipality left their numbers at 3-4.

The crash

Those led by Marcelo Elusich had a good start, where they relied on seven points from Diego Rivera and six more from Leroy Davis to come out ahead with a score of 21-19. In this period for the visitors, Alberto Castro stood out, who scored nine “rayitas”.

For the second period, both squads engaged in a give and take, but ended up drawing a tie at 22 points, so Frayles went into the break with a partial victory of 43-41.

Jorge Acosta Jr., (9), from Frayles seeks to remove the rival’s mark. Vicente Guerrero.

Here Justin Pierce nailed 12 points for the locals, while Devan Douglas and Óscar Piña dispatched seven points each for those led by Diego Cruz.

Already in the penultimate quarter, Frayles came out with renewed energy and triumphed again, now with a score of 25-14, and in the fourth period they came out again with their arms raised with a score of 28-16.

Juan Baldenebro, from Frayles tries to make a play in favor of his team. Vicente Guerrero.

The best

The offensive of the cassock was led by Juan Baldenebro and Justin Pierce, who closed their performance on the court with 27 points each, in addition Leroy Davis collaborated with the same cause with 16 more, where five long distance baskets stood out.

Regarding the artillery of the Tebacas, Devan Douglas dispatched with 26 units, followed by Luis Morachis with 13 and Óscar Piña with another 12.

The fans of Frayles go to the Luis Estrada Medina gym. Vicente Guerrero.