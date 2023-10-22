Activists on social networking sites have recently monitored the spread of anonymous accounts and applications, claiming to be an intermediary to collect donations for the benefit of victims of natural disasters and wars, as well as for those affected by the Palestinian brothers in Gaza, calling on those wishing to provide a helping hand and assistance to take caution and be careful not to fall into the trap of scam gangs. And fraud, and the need to direct their assistance through approved official channels and bodies.

For its part, the Ministry of Interior warned members of the public against deception operations carried out by fraudsters, aiming to seize their money, calling for them to be cautious and wary of these accounts, which aim to defraud charitable people, and to direct aid through the official and approved channels announced by the state.

Emirates Today monitored the repeated phenomenon of electronic fraud gangs exploiting human sympathy for victims of wars and disasters, by launching fake account pages on social media sites, and sending messages from phone numbers in different countries to promote fake initiatives, which they claim aim to help victims and those displaced by wars. Department in some countries of the region, while they aim to seize the funds of benefactors, which prompted the concerned authorities to warn against dealing with these accounts.

Individuals confirmed to “Emirates Today” that fake donation campaigns on social media appear from time to time, taking advantage of the humanitarian events that some societies are going through, including when an earthquake, war, or natural disaster occurs, as they are used by gangs to collect money. .

Amjad Ali stressed the importance of not dealing with random, anonymous accounts that publish bank accounts and call for collecting donations to help people going through crises or wars, pointing out that he always doubts their credibility, or the arrival of this aid to those who deserve it, noting that the state has provided official and reliable channels through which it can be directed. Assistance funds are received and delivered to those entitled to them.

Sayed Ahmed agreed with him, saying that he has no credibility in fundraising campaigns on social media, launched by unknown individuals and organizations, stressing the importance of increasing awareness among individuals by directing their money and aid to approved and trusted parties, to ensure that it reaches those who deserve it.

Noha Abdullah stressed the importance of taking caution against fraudsters on social media sites, who exploit the feelings of goodness and love of help among many, in order to achieve their goals and seize donation funds. Therefore, it is important not to deal with fraudulent accounts on social media sites, and to direct aid to the parties. Concerned within the state, which in turn is able to deliver aid to those who deserve it.

In accordance with Article (46) of Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes, anyone who creates or manages an electronic website shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of no less than 200 thousand dirhams and no more than 500 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties. Or supervised or published information on the computer network or any information technology means to call for or promote the collection of donations without a license approved by the competent authority or in violation of the terms of this license.

Federal Law No. 3 of 2021, regarding regulating donations, sets controls for collecting donations in the country and protecting donor funds, and providing them legitimately. It also sets controls for collecting, receiving, and distributing donations by licensed entities and entities authorized to collect donations.

The country’s digital government stressed that fundraising activities, whether through traditional or digital methods, are limited to licensed entities, which are charities, federal, local and private bodies and institutions whose establishment decrees or decisions permit the collection, receipt and provision of donations, and no other party may establish or organize Or any act with the aim of collecting donations unless obtaining permission from the competent authority.

The law also prohibits the collection of donations by a natural person (i.e. individuals), and it is considered one of the crimes punishable by the law regulating donations for some people to collect donations from the public for the purpose of helping some humanitarian cases by any means of advertising, whether through social media or through websites. .

