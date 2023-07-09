Recently, cases have been reported in which beneficiaries of social programs belonging to Banco del Bienestar have suffered looting in their bank accountsso the question has arisen about whether the money of the elderly and scholarship holders is at risk after the alleged frauds.

According to a newspaper report The universal, employees of the Banco del Bienestar have allegedly stolen money of customer accounts. The alleged withdrawals range from 500 to 120 thousand pesos.

The modus operandi used in this fraud involves an employee, whether manager or assistant, use the beneficiary’s key and password to access the bank’s cash systemwhich controls all the movements of Banco del Bienestar accounts, both charges and credits.

Likewise, it was mentioned that at least 20 officials who have committed this type of alleged fraud that affects older adults and young people.

This says AMLO about the alleged frauds

Faced with this situation, the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He answered if the money of the beneficiaries of social programs registered in the Welfare Bank is at risk.

During a morning conference of the Government of Mexico, López Obrador answered the question about whether the money of older adults and scholarship holders is at risk after alleged Welfare Bank fraudassuring that he is confident that this situation is not occurring, since he has not received any complaints.

“Yes there is, that is investigated, those responsible are punished… I have no information that they are not charging or there were problems when this moment of transition occurred right now and it has to be regularized… Older adults are not affected. I don’t have a single complaint… There is neither corruption nor impunity,” AMLO said.

Despite this, The universal reported this July 8 that in the last four years, clients of Banco del Bienestar claimed 170.3 million pesos to the institution due to incomplete money when withdrawing from the ATM and due to unrecognized movements in their accounts, which would have been generated in branches.

Based on the registry of the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), those affected were only returned 28.2 million pesos, which is equivalent to 16.5% of the total amount claimed.

In addition, the Ministry of Public Function (SFP) states that there are 31 open files against branch managerswho made improper withdrawals from savings accounts and public funds with which social support is paid to the elderly and scholarship holders.