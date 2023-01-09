Franklin Tellez and Laura Cusaria They establish themselves as the kings of the cross country in Colombia, by winning, this Sunday, January 8, the National Championship, which took place in Floridablanca (Santander).

Laura Cusaría, from Boyacá, repeated the victory she had achieved last year, while Franklin Téllez, from the Asics Elite Team and representative of the Bogotá League, achieved his third consecutive crown, having also won in 2021 and 2022.

In both the women’s and men’s races, the two champions had rivals, with Yajaira Rubio, from Norte de Santander, and Jonathan Castillo, from Boyacá, who made the race even tougher, on a fairly technical and demanding route, with natural obstacles on irregular terrain and complicated by mud and wet grass, after the rain that fell the day before in Bucaramanga and its metropolitan area.

Even so, Franklin had a better time than last year, when the competition was held on the same circuit. On this occasion, he clocked 35:00 for the 10 km of the route, one minute less than in the 2022 edition.

The best

Cusaría, for his part, stopped the clock at 41:39, also for the 10 km, while last year he had won with 33:19, but over an 8 km course.

“This year the circuit was more difficult and the terrain was smoother. On the flat ground I had an advantage over Jonathan, whom I congratulate because he had a great race, but he had to be careful in the obstacles to avoid a fall, but unfortunately I I stumbled when I attacked him at km 7, he passed me and I had to pick up my pace to pass again”, said the Asics Elite Team runner, after the victory, which will allow him to be in the South American championship of the specialty, which will be held on next January 22 in Brazil.

The athletes in the sub-18 and sub-20 categories will do the same, who also put on a great show on the 2 km circuit of the Cajasan recreational sports venue.

In sub-18 the boyacenses prevailed Yesison Tablewho repeated the victory achieved last year, and Erika Torres, who beat Daniela Moreno from Santander in the final part.

On the other hand, in Sub-20, Laura Rojas, from Boyacá, and who came from being second last year, achieved the victory that confirms her as one of the athletes with the most projection in the country. Second finished the local María José Galvez, who was debuting in the category and was the winner of sub-18 in 2022.

Lastly, among males, Pedro Marin, from Cundinamarca, defended with honors the crown that he had also won last year, although on this occasion he found Sebastian Izquierdo, from Nariño, and Santiago Lagos, from Santander, two great rivals and who stayed, in that same order, with the other two podium places.

Following the results of the National Cross Country Championship, the Colombian Athletics Federation will announce in the coming days the roster that will be in the South American, which due to the level seen in Santander, could have complete teams in some categories.

The results

Senior ladies (10 km)

1. Laura Cusaria, Boyacá, 41:39

2. Yajaira Rubio, North Santander, 42:06

3. Leidy Lozano, Bogota, 42:44

4, Martha Malte, Narino, 44:53

5. Diana Suarez, Santander, 48:18

Older men (10 km)

1. Franklin Téllez, Asics Team – Bogotá, 35:00

2. Jonathan Castillo, Boyacá, 35:07

3. Edisson Bernal, Armed Forces, 35:30

4. Diego Vera, Cauca, 35:35

5. Felix Acosta, Cundinamarca, 37:05

Ladies under-20 (6 km)

1. Laura Rojas, Boyacá, 25:16

2. Maria Jose Gelvez, Santander, 25:44

3. Maryuri Giraldo, Tolima, 28:19

4. Laura Camargo, Bogota, 35:32

Boys under-20 (8 km)

1. Pedro Marin, Cundinamarca, 29:13

2. Sebastian Izquierdo, Nariño, 29:19

3. Santiago Lagos, Santander, 30:24

4. Omar Aguilera, Boyacá, 30:46

5. Oscar Lesmes, Cundinamarca, 30:46

Ladies under-18 (4 km)

1. Erika Torres, Boyacá, 17:14

2. Daniela Moreno, Santander, 17:29

3. Karol Luna, Bogota, 17:33

4. María Paula Cortés, Valle, 18:16

5. Luna Romero, Bogota, 19:17

Boys under-18 (6 km)

1. Yeisson Mesa, Boyacá, 22:55

2. Jhon García, Boyacá, 23:00

3. Meyer Valderrama, Boyacá, 23:24

4. Nelson Serna, Boyacá, 24:43

5. Jhon Hernandez, Valle, 24:59

