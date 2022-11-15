Touched hard by Camavinga, the attacker doesn’t go to Qatar. Yesterday Kimpembe forfeited. And before that Pogba, Kamara, Kanté…
The closer it gets to the World Cup, the more France loses its pieces. Now it’s up to Christopher Nkunku: the Leipzig striker, hit hard by Camavinga in knee training, was forced to forfeit. In his place Deschamps should call – but it’s not official yet – Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht.
Absent
—
Yesterday France had to give up on Kimpembe: the PSG defender had been injured for a month but no one had questioned his recovery. Instead he didn’t make it, and instead he was called Disasi (Monaco). And the list gets longer if we add the long-term injured Pogba (Juve), Kanté (Chelsea) and Kamara (Aston Villa). Les Bleus will make their debut against Australia next Tuesday.
November 15, 2022 (change November 15, 2022 | 23:39)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#France #loses #big #player #Nkunku #injured #misses #World #Cup
Leave a Reply