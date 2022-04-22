France issued an international arrest warrant for Ghosn

The French judiciary has issued an international arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosnthe former CEO of Nissan and Renault. He reports it to France Press the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Nanterre. The news had been anticipated by the Wall Street Journal.

Ghosn is accused of having subtracted 15 million euros from the coffers of the transalpine manufacturer by channeling them through the Omani car distributor Suhail Bahwan Automobiles and then using them for personal expenses, including a yacht. Arrested in Tokyo in November 2018, Ghosn, released on bail, fled Japan a year later to take refuge in Lebanon.



Read also:

The Democratic Party confirms the alliance with the 5S. And raises: go back to proportional

Center-right, “Nordio premier. Meloni to foreign countries, Salvini to the Interior, me ..”

France, Macron wins the duel, flies towards an encore. He overwhelmed the opponent

Ukraine: Putin cancels order to assault the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol

EU financial support to Zelensky. Fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine

Shanghai, the lockdown stops the port: risk of world trade disaster

The Pope receives Orban for the first time, in the background the war. VIDEO

Ukraine emergency, € 500 thousand allocated by Banca Mediolanum

Gridspertise-Hera, intended for the smart grids of the future

Aeroporti di Roma, Pact for the decarbonisation of air transport is born