From Sunday onwards, France is a high-risk area. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

With the exception of Luxembourg, all of Germany’s neighboring countries are now classified as high-risk corona areas. For those who have not been vaccinated and those who have not recovered, traveling is becoming more and more difficult.

Berlin – The federal government has classified France and Denmark as high-risk areas from Sunday onwards due to the high number of corona infections. This also applies to Norway, Lebanon and Andorra, as the Robert Koch Institute announced.

Anyone who enters from a high-risk area and is not fully vaccinated or recovered has to be in quarantine for ten days and can only get rid of it with a negative test five days after arrival at the earliest.

With the exception of Luxembourg, all of Germany’s neighboring countries will be classified as high-risk areas in the future. Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Albania, North Macedonia and Moldova will be removed from the risk list.

The classification as a high-risk area is automatically accompanied by a travel warning from the Federal Foreign Office for unnecessary tourist trips. It makes it easier for tourists to cancel trips that have already been booked free of charge, but it does not mean a travel ban.

Countries and regions with a particularly high risk of infection are classified as high-risk areas. But not only the infection numbers are decisive for this. Other criteria are the speed at which the virus is spreading, the burden on the health system or a lack of data on the corona situation.

In the meantime, there were no corona high-risk areas in the European Union in late summer. In the past few weeks, however, numerous EU countries have already been put back on the risk list.

In total, more than 50 countries are wholly or partially listed as high-risk areas by the RKI. There are also eight virus variant areas in Africa, for which even stricter entry restrictions apply. They had been classified in the highest risk category because of the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. dpa