Although legendary, the Nº 5 was not the only perfume worthy of the signature of the most influential of stylists, Coco Chanel (1883-1971). When the theme was fragrances, she strictly followed her philosophy: “I am an artisan of haute couture. I want a perfume that is a composition, like a dress”.

Thus were born classics of female perfumery: Allure, Coco Mademoiselle, Gabrielle Chanel and the entire Chance line, which unfolds into Eau Fraîche, Eau Tendre and Eau Vive, all floral and in rounded bottles. If at Chance there is a predominance of jasmine, patchouli and vanilla aromas, Tendre (photo) stands out for its rose essence.

From R$1,150 on the website www.chanel.com.

(Note published in issue 1255 of Dinheiro Magazine)