The American broadcaster Fox Sports has announced that it has found an agreement, between 20 and 25 million dollars, to secure Tom Brady exclusively as a commentator, as soon as TB12 decides to retire. “We are very happy that Tom has chosen to join our staff, I wish him all the best for next season,” said Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch. A strategic move, necessary to relaunch the broadcaster, after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, leading analysts of the company, had left the ranks in recent months.

FIRST PRINT – “I’m happy, but I still have a lot of work to finish on the pitch”, this is the comment of the future Hall of Famer on his Twitter profile, who is keen to remember that, before becoming a TV star, he still has a career as a player to finish. . Despite the now 45 years of age, his motivations have not waned, on the contrary, he always finds a new incentive to return more concentrated than before. Next season’s goal: to bring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back to the title. See also MotoGP Argentina, Aprilia's historic first triumph! Aleix Espargaro beats Martin

TACTICAL GENIUS – Tom Brady’s career has been overwhelmingly successful, richer than any other quarterback in NFL history, with seven Super Bowls won and three MVP titles. Like all high-level quarterbacks, Tom knows and can read the very complicated game of football wonderfully, a quality that a very small percentage of people can boast. His success on the pitch was a consequence of his extraordinary tactical intelligence, a characteristic which, in addition to having made him immortal for fans of this sport, will continue to earn him many millions, without the need to wear a helmet and shoulder pads.

