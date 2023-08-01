The Region of Murcia hides spectacular corners. It is a Community that brings together a great variety of landscapes, from beautiful coves, to privileged mountain areas and special monuments in its main cities. In the ‘Viajeros Cuatro’ program on Wednesday, viewers were able to discover some of the secrets of this land.

The presenter Kika Frutos, Murcia Explorer, María Jesús Peñas, collaborator of LA VERDAD, or Mireia Ruiz Manresa, among others, were some of those in charge of showing different places in the Region of Murcia. The program visited places as touristic in the Region of Murcia as the beaches of La Manga, the Murcia Cathedral, the Archena Spa, its two seas or the Roman Theater of Cartagena. There was also time to discover landscapes as special as the Mahoya desert, in Abanilla, the Almadenes Canyon or the Tibetan bridge in Ojós.

Stop in Murcia



Kika Frutos, presenter of La 7, is in charge of showing different points of the Murcian capital. “I am the ‘low cost’ Pedroche”, said the presenter who announced herself as a true standard bearer of her city. The first stop in Murcia could not be other than the Cathedral, one of the most touristic places. The Cathedral of Santa María is an architectural treasure from the 14th century. The presenter highlighted the imposing tower that can be seen from different parts of the city. «The tower is 93 meters, they say it is the second highest in Spain after the Giralda».

The presenter explained that you cannot visit Murcia without going through the famous Plaza de Las Flores and enjoying a typical Murcian dish. Frutos tells viewers that when he goes to Murcia he must try the seafood and the typical sweet, the paparajote. In addition, in the capital they also toured the best-known food market in Murcia, the Mercado de Verónicas, and took a boat ride on the Segura river.

On this visit, viewers got to know dream places, places to dive and dishes from a Michelin star chef. The renowned chef Juan Guillamón, from AlmaMater, prepared a dish with typical products from Murcia.

Places to breathe fresh air



One of the most spectacular corners of the visit was undoubtedly the Mahoya desert, in Abanilla, where you can enjoy a very special sunset. Juan de la Cruz was in charge of showing this wonderful place. “One of the best and most hidden places in the Region of Murcia,” he recounted. To continue breathing fresh air, the program recommended a trip to the Almadenes Canyon, between Cieza and Calasparra, to go down the Segura River and see the caves with cave paintings.

One of the most visited towns in summer is Cabo de Palos. In addition, it is one of the best places for diving lovers, since its waters hide incredible secrets. Luis Javier Miralles, a retired professional diver, gives all the keys to scuba diving in this area. The program could not leave this place without showing the views of the town from the Cabo de Palos Lighthouse.

Cartagena and the interior of the Region of Murcia



Another of the obligatory stops in the Region of Murcia is Cartagena. The person in charge of showing the spectators its charms was Juan Diego Fernández, from Viajar y Contar, who explained curiosities about the historic center of the city, the port, its streets from the modernist era and, of course, its Roman Theater. In the area, Calblanque could not be missing, an essential place to take a bath, as well as enjoy an ‘Asian’.

The interior of the Region of Murcia may not be as well known as its coasts and beaches, but it has spectacular corners. The cook Mireia Ruiz surprised people crossing the Tibetan bridge in Ojós, which, at first glance, impresses with its apparent instability. «It is safe, it is very subject. It is a matter of trusting yourself and looking at the boards so as not to stumble,” explained Ruiz.

How could it be otherwise, in this land we had to talk about the well-known drunken biscuits. To end the visit to this area, you can make a stop at the Archena hot springs. Another interior option that they remember in the program is the Ricote Valley and its wineries.

The party in Murcia



Finally, the program wanted to show the funniest and most festive side of the Region of Murcia. For this they returned to the capital and showed some of the most popular places in Murcia to have a drink, such as the Mercado de Correos. “The place to enjoy the best ‘afternoon’ in Murcia,” said the presenter Kika Frutos. The afternoon has become firmly established in the life of the Murcians.

The last visit of this program was the Odysseus leisure centre, where live performances are held, different gastronomic proposals are offered and it also has one of the largest pools in Europe.