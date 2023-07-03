Monday, July 3, 2023, 08:14



Four people aged 72, 63, 52 and 51 years old were injured during the early hours of this Monday in Cartagena due to smoke inhalation poisoning when a house located on San Cristóbal Larga street in the port city caught fire.

According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the fire occurred on the second floor of a four-story building. Several calls alerted around 4:30 a.m. that flames were coming out of the balcony and that the residents of the house were leaving it.

Units of the Local Police of Cartagena, the National Police, Firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Service of the Cartagena City Council and two ambulances from the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061 traveled to the scene of the events: a Mobile Emergency Unit and a care ambulance.

Firefighters extinguished the fire at 5:18 p.m. The toilets treated the four injured people, of whom two suffered mild poisoning and another two, moderate poisoning, for which the latter had to be transferred to the Santa Lucía de Cartagena hospital. The causes of the fire are unknown.