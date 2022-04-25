Vera Cruz.- Four members of a family, including a minor, were killed to bullets this Monday in the Municipality of Tuxpan, located in the northern region of Veracruz, local authorities confirmed.

The state Public Security Secretariat (SSP) explained that the murder occurred in Colonia Libertadat the exit of this port.

“In coordination with security forces, they activated the Red Code to search for and locate those responsible for the event that left 3 adults and a minor deceased“, it was specified.

“Forces of order maintain security actions in the area to capture the aggressors, while the ministerial authorities carry out the corresponding investigations.”

According to local reports, the attack was carried out by men on motorcycles in the house next to the Tuxpan-Tampico highway, which also left two members of this family injured.

Elements of the Municipal Police guarded the area, at the height of the area known as La Piedra, until the arrival of federal elements.