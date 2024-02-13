The Armenian Ministry of Defense reported that at least four soldiers died after an Azeri aggression, at a time when tensions between the two countries are escalating again. The situation alarms the European community, which urged both parties to cease hostilities, months after the regional explosion that meant the fall of Nagorno Karabakh.

The situation on the border separating Azerbaijan and Armenia has become tense again in recent days: the Ministry of Defense in Yerevan reported that in the Nerkin Hand region at least four soldiers were killed after an attack by Baku.

As described in a statement from the Armenian military forces after the Azeri troops opened fire on the positions of the Armenian Army, the official Armenpress agency confirmed.

Azerbaijan's version claimed responsibility for the attack as a response to an Armenian provocation that left one injured – something that Yerevan denied – and called this maneuver a “revenge operation.”

From Baku they also issued a statement regarding these episodes of border violence. “As a result of the operation, the post of the Armenian Armed Forces near the town of Nerkin Hand was completely destroyed, from where our soldier was shot yesterday,” he noted.

This escalation of tension, after the Azeri incursion that ended with the capitulation of the Republic of Artsakh and the absorption of Nagorno Karabakh, alerts the European community.

The strained relationship between both territories could continue to rise. Azerbaijan threatened to react more strongly to any situation that makes border operations difficult.

An Azerbaijani soldier examines the border in Lachin on September 26, 2023. © Emmanuel Dunand, AFP

Mutual accusations about hindering the normalization process in bilateral relations are also on the table, something that was expected to happen after the signing of a peace agreement.

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, condemned the recent clashes, which he described as “deplorable” and “disproportionate.”

The diplomat stressed that Baku's response ignored “the announcement by the Armenian Ministry of Defense that this incident will be fully investigated.”

Borrell said this at a press conference together with the Armenian Foreign Minister, Ararat Mirzoyan, with whom he met to address the situation of the 100,000 Karabakhs who fled Nagorno-Karabakh.

The European Commission guaranteed aid for Yerevan to deal with the migration issue; while Borrell highlighted Azerbaijan's reforms in the judicial field, the fight against corruption, discrimination and hate speech.

With EFE